click image Photo via Orange County

Click to view whole map

If you needed another reminder on why you shouldn't check your SnapChat while driving, this video might do the trick.Traffic Solutions, the third-party traffic light company who's system was deemed unconstitutional and is currently involved in a possible $4 million class-action lawsuit , released their 2016 worst red-light runners video earlier this week.Though the majority of these clips are from Miami, a few are from Tampa and Clermont.Despite overwhelming statistics that show red light camera systems cause more accidents than they prevent and are mostly in place as revenue generators, these things are still all over the place here in Orange County.Be safe out there.