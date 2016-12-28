Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Bloggytown

Two new bills go after Florida drivers who can't put down their damn phones

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MORRIS.GSR750/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via morris.gsr750/Instagram
Two new bills introduced to the Florida House are targeting drivers who can't seem to put down their damn phones while driving.

The first bill, HB 47, would change texting and driving from a secondary offense to a primary offense, meaning police could pull you over if they see you using your phone while behind the wheel. As of now, you have to be breaking the law in some other way to also get a ticket for texting and driving.

The second bill, HB 69, would also attempt to make texting and driving a primary offense, but only for minors under 18 years of age –which makes zero sense considering the fact that adults who text and drive are equally as shitty behind the wheel as a distracted teenager.

Both bills are co-sponsored by District 49 congressman Carlos Guillermo Smith. "There’s a direct correlation with smart phone usage while driving, and traffic fatalities and accidents and we have a duty to respond," Smith said to WFLA.

If this all sounds familiar, it's because it is. A similar bill filed last year, HB 537, tried to make texting and driving a primary offense. It didn't pass.

Florida is one of only five states in the country where texting and driving is not a primary offense.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two baby bald eagles in Florida are about to hatch on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

  2. Watch this highlight reel of Florida's worst red-light offenders of 2016 Read More

  3. Florida woman gets to keep her ATV-riding pet gator 'Rambo' Read More

  4. Downtown's Cafe Annie to close after 29 years in business Read More

  5. Disney releases sneak peek of 'The World of Avatar' ride Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation