Florida Citrus Parade returns to give downtown its annual overdose of Vitamin C

If you love a holiday parade – or just love standing around downtown – don’t miss this beloved annual tradition, a 1.4-mile processional of floats studded with thousands of pieces of citrus fruit alternating with high-school and college marching bands from across the country. Standing (and sniffing – wheeew, orange juice!) is free, of course, but elevated seating is also available for $29 per keister. As we went to press, grandstand seating was still available, but it tends to sell out – so if you want to observe in comfort, you’d better snap up tickets fast. The Citrus Parade is televised “in over 75 percent of the TV markets in the United States as well as international locations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and the military syndicated channel America One,” according to parade organizers, so whether you sit or stand, this is your chance to make Northerners jealous as you gently perspire for the camera.
pre-parade show 10 a.m.; parade 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | downtown Orlando, starting at Orange Avenue and Robinson Street | 407-423-2476 | floridacitrusparade.com
| free; grandstand tickets $29