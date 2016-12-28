The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Gist

Florida Citrus Parade returns to give downtown its annual overdose of Vitamin C

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge gal_citrus_parade.jpg
If you love a holiday parade – or just love standing around downtown – don’t miss this beloved annual tradition, a 1.4-mile processional of floats studded with thousands of pieces of citrus fruit alternating with high-school and college marching bands from across the country. Standing (and sniffing – wheeew, orange juice!) is free, of course, but elevated seating is also available for $29 per keister. As we went to press, grandstand seating was still available, but it tends to sell out – so if you want to observe in comfort, you’d better snap up tickets fast. The Citrus Parade is televised “in over 75 percent of the TV markets in the United States as well as international locations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and the military syndicated channel America One,” according to parade organizers, so whether you sit or stand, this is your chance to make Northerners jealous as you gently perspire for the camera.

pre-parade show 10 a.m.; parade 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | downtown Orlando, starting at Orange Avenue and Robinson Street | 407-423-2476 | floridacitrusparade.com | free; grandstand tickets $29
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Florida Citrus Parade @ Downtown Orlando-Rosalind Avenue

    • Thu., Dec. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New laws on cough medicine and opioid medications take effect in the New Year Read More

  2. Florida woman gets to keep her ATV-riding pet gator 'Rambo' Read More

  3. Rick Scott assigns new prosecutor to complaint against Pam Bondi Read More

  4. Disney releases sneak peek of 'The World of Avatar' ride Read More

  5. Carrie Fisher, actor, screenwriter, author and all-around badass, dies at 60 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation