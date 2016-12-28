Downtown's Cafe Annie to close after 29 years in business

click image
-
Photo by Cafe Annie via Yelp
When we reported on Meza opening
a few weeks ago, we took a moment to wonder what was going on with Cafe Annie in the meantime.
Well, now we know: Cafe Annie is closing
.
Meza, the new restaurant from Nazih Sebaali (owner of Cafe Annie), opens this spring in Baldwin Park. Meanwhile, a new location of Hubbly Bubble Falafel Shop is springing up next door to Cafe Annie, which seemed like an awful lot of falafel for one block.
Sure enough, on the restaurant's Facebook page
, a post says the owners will close Cafe Annie in the next couple of days, after 29 years in business, to focus on the new restaurant.
Hubbly Bubbly was originally scheduled to open in fall 2016 (didn't happen). No one's talking about when they might open their doors, but in the meantime, downtown's falafel-lovers will have to get their fried balls down the street at Baba's Mediterranean Grill.