Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tip Jar

Downtown's Cafe Annie to close after 29 years in business

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 2:45 PM

click image PHOTO BY CAFE ANNIE VIA YELP
  • Photo by Cafe Annie via Yelp
When we reported on Meza opening a few weeks ago, we took a moment to wonder what was going on with Cafe Annie in the meantime.

Well, now we know: Cafe Annie is closing.

Meza, the new restaurant from Nazih Sebaali (owner of Cafe Annie), opens this spring in Baldwin Park. Meanwhile, a new location of Hubbly Bubble Falafel Shop is springing up next door to Cafe Annie, which seemed like an awful lot of falafel for one block.

Sure enough, on the restaurant's Facebook page, a post says the owners will close Cafe Annie in the next couple of days, after 29 years in business, to focus on the new restaurant.

Hubbly Bubbly was originally scheduled to open in fall 2016 (didn't happen). No one's talking about when they might open their doors, but in the meantime, downtown's falafel-lovers will have to get their fried balls down the street at Baba's Mediterranean Grill.
Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida bald eagle is about to lay eggs on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

  2. Florida woman gets to keep her ATV-riding pet gator 'Rambo' Read More

  3. Close out the year with the Roots at House of Blues this week Read More

  4. Disney releases sneak peek of 'The World of Avatar' ride Read More

  5. New laws on cough medicine and opioid medications take effect in the New Year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation