Deadly Vipers bring Detroit scum rock to Uncle Lou's for a night of skronked-out anthems

Detroit scum-rock quartet the Deadly Vipers (formerly the Lady Snowblood-esque Deadly Viper Assassination Squad), despite their young age, have neatly sidestepped the more big-business side of modern Detroit rockers, and made a beeline for the dark alleys and forgotten corners of the truly fucked sound of the city. Think the Gories, the Stooges, Protomartyr, Wolf Eyes. Right now they’ve got the7-inch EP, and earlier this month dropped a full-length album,, on their Bandcamp page. Both are packed full of deranged, swampy, headtripped, skronked-out loser anthems. Local support comes from the Golden Pelicans, who know the good trash, for God’s sake. Recommended as a great way to cap off the live music end of 2016, during a part of the year that’s usually the live music dead zone, between Xmas and New Year’s. ’Tis the season?with Golden Pelicans, GammaWaves | 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-270-9104 | free