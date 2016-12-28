Deadly Vipers bring Detroit scum rock to Uncle Lou's for a night of skronked-out anthems

click to enlarge
Detroit scum-rock quartet the Deadly Vipers (formerly the Lady Snowblood-esque Deadly Viper Assassination Squad), despite their young age, have neatly sidestepped the more big-business side of modern Detroit rockers, and made a beeline for the dark alleys and forgotten corners of the truly fucked sound of the city. Think the Gories, the Stooges, Protomartyr, Wolf Eyes. Right now they’ve got the Cataclysmic Events
7-inch EP, and earlier this month dropped a full-length album, A Night of Fright
, on their Bandcamp page. Both are packed full of deranged, swampy, headtripped, skronked-out loser anthems. Local support comes from the Golden Pelicans, who know the good trash, for God’s sake. Recommended as a great way to cap off the live music end of 2016, during a part of the year that’s usually the live music dead zone, between Xmas and New Year’s. ’Tis the season?
with Golden Pelicans, GammaWaves | 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-270-9104 | free