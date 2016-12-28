The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 29, 2016

The Heard

Deadly Vipers bring Detroit scum rock to Uncle Lou's for a night of skronked-out anthems

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_deadly_vipers.jpg
Detroit scum-rock quartet the Deadly Vipers (formerly the Lady Snowblood-esque Deadly Viper Assassination Squad), despite their young age, have neatly sidestepped the more big-business side of modern Detroit rockers, and made a beeline for the dark alleys and forgotten corners of the truly fucked sound of the city. Think the Gories, the Stooges, Protomartyr, Wolf Eyes. Right now they’ve got the Cataclysmic Events 7-inch EP, and earlier this month dropped a full-length album, A Night of Fright, on their Bandcamp page. Both are packed full of deranged, swampy, headtripped, skronked-out loser anthems. Local support comes from the Golden Pelicans, who know the good trash, for God’s sake. Recommended as a great way to cap off the live music end of 2016, during a part of the year that’s usually the live music dead zone, between Xmas and New Year’s. ’Tis the season?

with Golden Pelicans, GammaWaves | 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-270-9104 | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    DeadlyVipers, Golden Pelicans, GammaWaves @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

    • Thu., Dec. 29, 9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Citrus Parade returns to give downtown its annual overdose of Vitamin C Read More

  2. Two baby bald eagles in Florida are about to hatch on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

  3. Two new bills go after Florida drivers who can't put down their damn phones Read More

  4. Orlando City's Phil Rawlins will step down as club president Read More

  5. Watch this highlight reel of Florida's worst red-light offenders of 2016 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation