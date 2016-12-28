The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Heard

Close out the year with the Roots at House of Blues this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge gal_the_roots.jpg
Before you kick 2016 to the curb, there’s one last event this year that might make it slightly redeemable after all the garbage it churned out. Legendary hip-hop band the Roots are coming to play in Orlando right after Christmas and before New Year’s, in an effort to end this year on a high note. The Philadelphia collective, named one of the greatest live bands by Rolling Stone magazine, includes original founding members Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Come for the soulful music and stay for the lyrical flow of learning.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $57.50-$122.75
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • The Roots @ House of Blues

    • Thu., Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. $57.50-$122.75

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New laws on cough medicine and opioid medications take effect in the New Year Read More

  2. Florida woman gets to keep her ATV-riding pet gator 'Rambo' Read More

  3. Rick Scott assigns new prosecutor to complaint against Pam Bondi Read More

  4. Disney releases sneak peek of 'The World of Avatar' ride Read More

  5. Carrie Fisher, actor, screenwriter, author and all-around badass, dies at 60 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation