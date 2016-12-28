Close out the year with the Roots at House of Blues this week

click to enlarge
Before you kick 2016 to the curb, there’s one last event this year that might make it slightly redeemable after all the garbage it churned out. Legendary hip-hop band the Roots are coming to play in Orlando right after Christmas and before New Year’s, in an effort to end this year on a high note. The Philadelphia collective, named one of the greatest live bands by Rolling Stone magazine, includes original founding members Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Come for the soulful music and stay for the lyrical flow of learning.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando
| $57.50-$122.75