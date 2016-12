click image Photo via Bothering Dennis/Facebook

Longwood band Bothering Dennis are set to release a new EP's worth of songs on CD, dubbed, with a release show downtown tonight. The high-energy band deals in the poppier end of the punk spectrum and are so so eager to share their new songs that they've made the show free.Bothering Dennis reveal their new EP at Backbooth tonight , with support from Gary Lazer Eyes and John David Williams. Music starts at 7 p.m. Show is all ages.