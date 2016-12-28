The Heard

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Heard

BLORR reunite for a brief Florida tour that hits Will's Pub tonight

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge SWIMM/BLORR
  • SWIMM/BLORR
Sweaty, hairy Florida duo Le BLORR (that’s Bastard Lovechild of Rock & Roll, if you’re into acronyms in your rock & roll) ruled the game in this state for a few glorious years, a mess of big noise and bigger attitude that seemed readymade for arenas and festivals from downright minimal raw material and vocals. For a moment there, it looked like the twosome – Chris Hess (vocals/guitar) and Adam Wynn (drums) – were going to hit the big time with their Technicolor garage rock, but it wasn’t meant to be. Next thing you know, Hess and Wynn had moved on to their more meditative indie psych project, SWIMM, where they’re currently crafting serrated hymns and sweating it out in Los Angeles. But the holidays are here, and it has the odd effect of bringing people back home under the soft glow of nostalgia and second chances, so we’re one of only a couple of Florida cities benefitting from a brief spate of reunion shows at the end of this month. ’Tis the season.

with Saskatchewan, Fay Roy, Tiger Fawn | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $8
