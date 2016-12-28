Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A Florida bald eagle is about to lay eggs on a live 'eagle cam'
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 12:57 PM
A bald eagle and her mate are expecting two eaglets, and the whole thing is streaming live on a "eagle cam."
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
, provided by Pritchett Real Estate, shows Harriet and her mate M15, who happen to occupy a nest in North Fort Meyers.
Click the link above to view different camera angles.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via dickpritchettrealestate.com
At the time of publication, the little eaglets haven't hatched just yet. But Harriet looks like she's ready to pop those little guys out any second.
Tags: Eagles, Bald, Image