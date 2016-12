A Florida bald eagle is about to lay eggs on a live 'eagle cam'

click to enlarge Photo via dickpritchettrealestate.com

A bald eagle and her mate are expecting two eaglets, and the whole thing is streaming live on a "eagle cam."The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam , provided by Pritchett Real Estate, shows Harriet and her mate M15, who happen to occupy a nest in North Fort Meyers.Click the link above to view different camera angles.At the time of publication, the little eaglets haven't hatched just yet. But Harriet looks like she's ready to pop those little guys out any second.