Wednesday, December 28, 2016

A Florida bald eagle is about to lay eggs on a live 'eagle cam'

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 12:57 PM


A bald eagle and her mate are expecting two eaglets, and the whole thing is streaming live on a "eagle cam."

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, provided by Pritchett Real Estate, shows Harriet and her mate M15, who happen to occupy a nest in North Fort Meyers.

Click the link above to view different camera angles.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DICKPRITCHETTREALESTATE.COM
  • Photo via dickpritchettrealestate.com
At the time of publication, the little eaglets haven't hatched just yet. But Harriet looks like she's ready to pop those little guys out any second.

