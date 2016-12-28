The Heard

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

17 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 11:43 AM

click image Drew Yardis - PHOTO VIA DREW YARDIS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Drew Yardis/Facebook
  • Drew Yardis
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Drew Yardis 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Thursday, Dec. 29
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
5th Thursday Songwriting Series With Beth McKee 8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Brian Hayes 7 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Deadly Vipers, Golden Pelicans, Gamma Waves 9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Melissa Crispo 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.


Friday, Dec. 30
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Punk Rock Benefit Show: Will Brack, Bubble Boys, Destroy North America, Sacred Owls, the Prople, Bluesferbones 8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Togeth3r: Kevin Rangel, Renzo Ruiz, Midwayer & Lucid, Romny Castillo, Los Noize 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.

Saturday, Dec. 31
Fiona, B8TA, Grape La Flame, John Q 10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Monday, Jan. 2
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Tuesday, Jan. 3
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Pucker Up, Radicalized Youth 9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

