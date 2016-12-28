17 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Drew Yardis/Facebook
Drew Yardis
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Drew Yardis
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
5th Thursday Songwriting Series With Beth McKee
8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Brian Hayes
7 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Deadly Vipers, Golden Pelicans, Gamma Waves
9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Melissa Crispo
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, Dec. 30
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Punk Rock Benefit Show: Will Brack, Bubble Boys, Destroy North America, Sacred Owls, the Prople, Bluesferbones
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Togeth3r: Kevin Rangel, Renzo Ruiz, Midwayer & Lucid, Romny Castillo, Los Noize
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Fiona, B8TA, Grape La Flame, John Q
10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
Monday, Jan. 2
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Pucker Up, Radicalized Youth
9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.