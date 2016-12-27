Jazz singer Greta Pope brings a sentimental mood to Blue Bamboo tonight

Local chanteuse Greta Pope has her work cut out for her tonight. The Orlando jazz singer/author/voice-over artist Pope will present a full evening of the works of iconic jazz musician/composer Duke Ellington. Here's a little added incentive to leave the house on Tuesday night: Besides treating us to her renditions of these standards, Pope will offer plenty of personal insight into the man and his music as she is the daughter-in-law of Ellington Orchestra vocalist Kay Davis.
Greta Pope sings selections from the Duke Ellington songbook at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased before the show here.