Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida woman gets to keep her ATV-riding pet gator 'Rambo'

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KUTV NEWS/TWITTER
  • Photo via KUTV News/Twitter
After a lengthy battle with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a Florida woman gets to keep her pet alligator Rambo, who happens to wear sunglasses and ride ATVs.

Lakeland resident Mary Thorn rescued her little friend more than a decade ago, but a recent change in state regulations requiring alligators to have at least 2.5 acres of land to live on caused the FWC to step in.

According to WFTS, Thorn now gets to keep Rambo, so long as he doesn't make any more public appearances. In the past, the alligator, who's potty trained and typically wears human clothes, has been used for educational purposes in Lakeland area classrooms.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eight awesome attractions that are all coming to Orlando in 2017 Read More

  2. Rick Scott assigns new prosecutor to complaint against Pam Bondi Read More

  3. Beer hoarders: Grab these seasonal brews before they’re retired next spring Read More

  4. You can probably guess what Florida Googled more than anything else in 2016 Read More

  5. Orlando is ranked best city in U.S. for New Year's Eve parties, says study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation