Disney releases sneak peek of 'The World of Avatar' ride

After giving us tantalizing bits of information, on Christmas Day Disney released a longer sneak peek into "Pandora: The World of Avatar," a new project coming to the Animal Kingdom next year.
The behind-the-scenes look features "Avatar" director James Cameron, Disney's senior vice president of creative imagineering, Joe Rohde, and others talking about the attraction. The project features two major rides, including a canoe journey on the Na’vi River within a bioluminescent rainforest and a ride on the ikran, the dragon-like predators of Pandora.
"I don't even know if I can even express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically real," Cameron says in the video.
Pandora: The World of Avatar is slated to open in the summer of 2017.