Beer hoarders: Grab these seasonal brews before they’re retired next spring

After the Christmas chaos and New Year's cheers fade, we’re all staring in the face the reality of packing up our holiday decorations and office party regrets. But boxing season doesn’t have to be a total drag. Take a detour to your favorite bar or Total Wine and snag these festive craft brews to pack away and crack open later on that inevitably rainy Florida day.A Swedish-inspired double Christmas ale with some serious/actual alcohol oomph, 2xMas puts fig, cinnamon, clove and orange peel at the front of your holiday palate. Some malty goodness undergirds the beer’s medley of fruit and spices, delivering a sumptuous snifterful for beer lovers.This is not your grandmother’s holiday bender. The Gainesville brewery’s flagship witbier, Cottonmouth, gives Christmas the Central Florida treatment (or is it vice-versa?), muddling cranberries, orange blossom honey and ginger right into the mash and into your tastebuds.Treat yo’self to a swig of Krampus' secret Belgian stash. Notes of fig, apricot and caramel wish you a happy holiday, and a warm, boozy finish tucks you in at night. It’s like liquid fruit cake for less self-loathing people!If you’re dreaming of a funky New Year, try this brettanomyces-spiked smash cut of deliciousness. The San Diego brewery’s latest entrant in its celebrated “Enjoy” series of IPAs pairs Stone’s hop muscles with a tart kick in the tongue. At a smooth 7 percent ABV, Enjoy After’s 22 hoppy ounces are perfect for sharing with loved ones around the dinner table.Jack Frost nipping at your nose? Bury it in this hoppy holiday delight from New York’s Sixpoint Brewing. With a pleasant piney, resiny aroma, and a malt underbelly for balance, this seasonal beer gives hop lovers a respite from the stoutlands of winter.Like 2016 minus the soul-shearing dread, there’s nothing subtle about Schmaltz’s 20th entry in the JEWbelation holiday series. Ten different hops and 10 different malts are on a 16.8 percent ABV collision course with whatever plans you foolishly made before pouring this jet-black, bitter brew.