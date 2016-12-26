Band of the Week: The Wildtones

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you theJoshua Ramsey – Singer/Songwriter/GuitarNadeem Khan “Nads” – Bass/Backing VocalsKristin Howard – Drums/Backing VocalsI wanna say around 2012? Hell I don’t know…We have a physical full album/CD. We also have a few hand cut 45’s, cut by Brick and Mortar Records, available. Currently waiting for the arrival of our pressed 45’s and soon to be recording for a full 12” record. Vinyl is such a pain in the ass these days.Late '50s raw rock ’n’ rollOuch! That’s tough! I would have to say “Rock Baby, Rock It” a few years back. We were last to go on and everyone seemed to be running late. Some local band decided to be a bunch of dicks and played 15 min solos after they were told to get off stage. Nad’s bass decided not to work and we played for maybe 20 minutes. We were so pissed, gathered up our gear, and brought everyone outside on the parking lot to finish our set. It was rad and we had a great crowd, I think we played till 3am or so. Miami is always memorable and our short tour with The Legendary Shack Shakers was pretty phenomenal.Oh God…Too many to list. Possibly Golden Pelicans, the Woolly Bushmen, the Sh-Booms, or Thee Wilt Chamberlain.Rockabilly. We’re not really a rockabilly band, but we do have some rockabilly songs. I like to think we’re in the time zone where rockabilly was over with and it was slowly becoming garage, but not quite there yet. It’s practically the early days of punk rock. Plus, rockabilly can get a bad rep with hairdos, fashion, and tacky shit. We’re just rock ’n’ roll.Favorite? There are so many good bands here that we don’t get credit for. We’re like a gem city of music that only the cool people know about.Least favorite? A lot of bands don’t like to travel down this way, so we miss the “smaller bands.”We’re proud to say that we have a new permanent drummer! Kristin Howard! She’s been in Hot Hands, Courtneys, Garbo’s Daughter, Jeanie and the Tits…etc. She’s a perfect fit! Next year we’re playing “The Rockabilly Rave” in England!We should have pressed 45’s and hopefully a full 12” next year. There may be some other exciting news that we can’t comment on at the moment.