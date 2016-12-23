Bloggytown

Friday, December 23, 2016

You can probably guess what Florida Googled more than anything else in 2016

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES GATHANY OF THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
  • Photo by James Gathany of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Floridians Googled "Zika Virus" more than any other search term in 2016, which should be a surprise to no one.

Using Google trends, real estate website Estately recently released an interesting map that pretty much puts the entire country's ignorance, curiosities, and obsessions on blast. 
click to enlarge google-2016-map-1.jpg
At least we didn't waste too much bandwith with the incredibly stupid and fake "Pizzagate" story, like Alaska.

Also, what's up with North Dakota?
