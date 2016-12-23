WPRK's Phantom Third Channel gifts us a Christmas playlist

click to enlarge Band Aid

Christmas time is difficult. A year's worth of psychic energy tied into a sliver lined bow, wrapped up and packaged, ready to be opened and played with like a child's toy. An emotional hard reset in preparation for the softer calendar flip of the new year; an emotional exorcism in preparation for a rebirth. The highest of high masses; steeped with ritual, rich in symbology , and filled with song. We all sing our own personal hymns. I would like to suggest a couple of mine.With the stillness of a midwinter evening, this reverent cover of the Tom Waits classic encapsulates the very definition of confessional. Honest and vulnerable, made even more intimate by Case's unfussy voice, it evokes the multicolored shadows cast by that lonesome tree in every darkened living room after all the noise and motion of Christmas morning has ebbed to the contentment of a day showered in celebration. Or maybe it's just that last glass of eggnog whispering in my head.Christmas and nostalgia are the Martin and Lewis of holidays. A bit drunk, a bit annoying, a bit funny; but comforting in its familiar predictability. The Pouges understand the pull of these comforts, easing into the mood with one of the most hummable intros that even the drunkest uncle can stumble through. But then they let your sassy and sharp-tongued aunt snap everyone back to reality with the undoctored story. There is joy, there is drama, there are ringing bells ... and the boys in the NYPD Choir are still singing ... so happy Christmas, I Love you Baby ...Like the most exquisite handmade gift: simple, unadorned, sincere. A song that should literally drip with sappy melancholy reveals itself to be a hymn of contentment. A poem of plainspeak in which we are imbued with a sense of the mundane's perfect intricacies. Everything is as it should be, everything is in its proper place, even if that place is prison. "Come to me, run to me, come to me now/ We're rolling my sweetheart/ We're flowing, by God."Concretely Christmas is a day, a date on the calandar, December 25, but we are all aware that it is indeed far more authentically described as a mood. A general ambiance, a dreamlike fugue state, an emotional memory of safety and peace. Stalwart Duluthians Low trigger all of the above, from the sensory clues of actual sleighbells and a droning church organ to the simple melody, they evoke the childlike awe of the season.Big, brash, with a huge commercial jingle hook. Everything disgusting about the consumer culture of Christmas. The B-side to the infamous "Do They Know It's Christmas" is a Star Hit's who's who of English pop stars fulfilling every teen dream christmas card. It's even cheeky enough to take a bit of the piss out of Sir Paul McCartney. Meanwhile, like most of the clever pop emanating from the UK at the time, it subtly slips in a succinct political message ... simple and effective sloganeering ... educating while entertaining ... Feed The World ... Feed the People ... Stay Alive.