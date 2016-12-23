Take a break from Christmas Eve stress at the Morse Museum's annual open house

click to enlarge
Tired of being bored while you wait for Christmas Eve? It doesn’t have to be that way. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art is allowing free admission to all guests on Dec. 24 for the majority of the day. The Winter Park museum currently has several exhibits on hand, but you’ll want to watch out for the ones that focus on their stunning collection of art glass by Gilded Age legend Louis Comfort Tiffany. The Raintree Chamber Players, a group of local professional musicians, serenade you as you explore the Morse Museum for the last three hours of this event.
9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 | Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park | 407-645-5311 | morsemuseum.org
| free