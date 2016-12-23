Orlando Is Tight comedy showcase returns to Backbooth for a Boxing Day reunion

click to enlarge
While, sure, we agree with the popular “Orlando Doesn’t Suck” T-shirts, the slogan does come off as a little overly defensive. When they first started popping up back in the day (like, what, two years ago?), some people thought that Orlandoans could do with an unofficial slogan that had a bit more positivity to it. Hence, the Orlando Is Tight comedy showcase got its name. After host Jaron Millan left Orlando for L.A., the showcase fell off Backbooth’s schedule, but you can still see folks wearing T-shirts with the proactive slogan. Since the holidays have brought Millan back home, this reunion showcase is your last chance for a while to snag one of those shirts for yourself: The first 10 people through the door get a now-vintage Orlando Is Tight shirt. Plus, there will be 10 more up for grabs as prizes throughout the night. The show itself promises a mix of traditional stand-up, live sketch comedy and some of the better video sketches from Digital Boobs Comedy, a sketch troupe founded by Millan and co-headliner Ryan Fowler. It won’t suck.
10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 | Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-999-2570 | backbooth.com
| $5