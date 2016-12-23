New Florida bill targets 'animal hoarders'

click to enlarge Photo via azzsoandso.com

A Senate Republican on Thursday proposed creating a criminal charge of "animal hoarding" for people who keep large numbers of animals in overcrowded conditions and do not provide proper care.Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed the proposal (SB 212) for consideration during the 2017 legislative session, which starts in March. The bill would add a new section to the state's animal-cruelty laws to create a third-degree felony for animal hoarding. It also would allow the seizure of animals whose health and welfare are in "imminent danger" because of such hoarding.