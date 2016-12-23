Friday, December 23, 2016
Last-minute Prime Now shoppers rewarded with free cookies
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 11:13 AM
It seems like every year there's more incentive to put off our holiday shopping until, quite literally, the last minute: sales, deals, free stuff, BOGO. This year, Amazon Prime has made procrastination even more palatable.
Prime customers can shop with Prime Now
and get two-hour delivery right up until midnight on Christmas Eve (seriously). And, when you enter the code FREECOOKIES at delivery
, and add one of three options to their cart, they'll get a bonus bag of either traditional Oreos — Santa's fave, by all accounts — Golden Oreos or Nutter Butter cookies.
That's sweet shopping.
