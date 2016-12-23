Freakishly huge gator reappears at Florida golf course

Footage of arguably the most terrifying golf hazard in the country has surfaced.
A new video from WFLA
of Tampa shows Chubbs, a 15-foot alligator that lives in at the
Buffalo Creek Golf Club in Palmetto, Florida.
While the above footage is pretty great, we're a little annoyed no one tossed a banana down there for scale. But, whatever...
You may remember Chubbs from a viral video that appeared last May, showing the gargantuan lizard walking through a fairway.
For the record, in April of this year, the largest alligator ever captured
in Florida was recorded near Okeechobee and came in at 15 feet long and 780 pounds.