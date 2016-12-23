Chef Eddie's has the best Christmas Day dinner deal in town

click to enlarge Sarah Grathwohl

Chicken and waffles at Chef Eddie's on Church Street.

I really don't want to tell you all about this, because I plan on going and want to have all the delicious home-cooked food and family-style service to myself, but here goes:Chef Eddie's is going to be THE PLACE to have Christmas Day dinner if you can't bear to drag yourself into the kitchen one more time this holiday season (Don't feel guilty. I'm there with you.).For just $11.99, you'll get a plate of turkey, ham and all the scratch-made sides on a heaping plate in gargantuan portions the soul-food spot is known for.Seriously, if you can finish what's on your plate, it'll be a Christmas miracle.Chef Eddie's will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.Get full. Leave a big tip. We'll see you there.595 W. Church Street407-826-1731