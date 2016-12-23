Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 23, 2016

Tip Jar

Chef Eddie's has the best Christmas Day dinner deal in town

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Chicken and waffles at Chef Eddie's on Church Street. - SARAH GRATHWOHL
  • Sarah Grathwohl
  • Chicken and waffles at Chef Eddie's on Church Street.
I really don't want to tell you all about this, because I plan on going and want to have all the delicious home-cooked food and family-style service to myself, but here goes:

Chef Eddie's is going to be THE PLACE to have Christmas Day dinner if you can't bear to drag yourself into the kitchen one more time this holiday season (Don't feel guilty. I'm there with you.).

For just $11.99, you'll get a plate of turkey, ham and all the scratch-made sides on a heaping plate in gargantuan portions the soul-food spot is known for.

Seriously, if you can finish what's on your plate, it'll be a Christmas miracle.
Chef Eddie's will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Get full. Leave a big tip. We'll see you there.

Chef Eddie's
595 W. Church Street
407-826-1731
chefeddies.com

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can probably guess what Florida Googled more than anything else in 2016 Read More

  2. Freakishly huge gator reappears at Florida golf course Read More

  3. 19 Orlando restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both Read More

  4. Some guy jumped off the 55 West building wearing a parachute Read More

  5. Last-minute Prime Now shoppers rewarded with free cookies Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation