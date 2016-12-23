Belligerent Canadian leads police on chase through Orlando International Airport, tries to escape in luggage car

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook

A belligerent Canadian man was arrested this morning at Orlando International Airport after allegedly arguing with the flight crew and then leading police on a chase that resulted in him attempting to escape in a stolen luggage tug.According to the Orlando Police Department, the man (who has not yet been identified) was boarding a United flight to Canada, when he started arguing with the flight crew. When the crew said he couldn't board the plane, the Canadian then pushed his way onto the jetway and ran down the stairs to the tarmac.The man then stole a luggage tug and attempted to escape across the tarmac, but he was quickly stopped and arrested by OPD.No information has been released regarding any charges, or if flights have been delayed.