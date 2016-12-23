Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 23, 2016

Bloggytown

Belligerent Canadian leads police on chase through Orlando International Airport, tries to escape in luggage car

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook
A belligerent Canadian man was arrested this morning at Orlando International Airport after allegedly arguing with the flight crew and then leading police on a chase that resulted in him attempting to escape in a stolen luggage tug.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the man (who has not yet been identified) was boarding a United flight to Canada, when he started arguing with the flight crew. When the crew said he couldn't board the plane, the Canadian then pushed his way onto the jetway and ran down the stairs to the tarmac.

The man then stole a luggage tug and attempted to escape across the tarmac, but he was quickly stopped and arrested by OPD.

No information has been released regarding any charges, or if flights have been delayed.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can probably guess what Florida Googled more than anything else in 2016 Read More

  2. Some guy jumped off the 55 West building wearing a parachute Read More

  3. 19 Orlando restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both Read More

  4. Freakishly huge gator reappears at Florida golf course Read More

  5. Last-minute Prime Now shoppers rewarded with free cookies Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation