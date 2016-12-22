The Heard

Thursday, December 22, 2016

The Heard

'Tis the season for modular synthesizers at Spacebar's Moloko Plus showcase

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge GINGER LEIGH
  • Ginger Leigh
The week of Christmas is usually a dead time for live performances of the non-holiday variety, but the new monthly Moloko Plus showcase is defying the odds this week with a show devoted to electronic sounds and modular synthesizers. Though the vibe certainly falls under the “experimental” umbrella, the artists booked for this inaugural night stray much closer to the ambient side of that designation, eschewing much of the abrasiveness usually associated with experimental electronic shows. The synths are droney and the beats sparse, creating an appropriate soundtrack for the deserted midnight streets that usually accompany the holidays. Stick around after the early show for an edition of Spacebar’s signature Bring Your Own Vinyl night, where you can use their professional turntables to show off your own taste in records, experimental or otherwise.

with Sh4pes, Christian Kady, Void Machine, Pressurewave | 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/spacebarorlando | free
