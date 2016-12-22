Superb industrial act Craow stops into town for a black celebration on Christmas Eve Eve

click to enlarge

Our last-minute Xmas gift to you, the discerning music listener, is a hot tip on a last-minute show that even took us by surprise. Craow, the dark synth/industrial techno solo project of Florida exile Sean Halpin, is playing his first show in Florida since a string of dates in 2013 that took him up and out of Florida permanently. Though now firmly ensconced in the experimental arts playground that is Providence, Rhode Island, Halpin cut his teeth in the same fertile Tampa underground scene that gave the world Merchandise, Haves & Thirds, and Ukiah Drag. Craow has gone through several permutations before settling into its current form of solo Halpin crafting pitch-black, hard industrial groove workouts on a variety of synths and samplers. Live, Craow is pure negative energy and catharsis through dance. If you went to the Visage reunion and wondered to yourself why no one does it as good as Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb used to do it, Craow is now your favorite new band. And for younger folks looking for a harder dance fix, come take a listen. Did we mention the show is free?8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | 407-623-3393 | free