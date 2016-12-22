Stoked: Teak Neighborhood Grill is opening a second location in Maitland

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

Pretty much the only thing we don't like about Teak Neighborhood Grill is the location – which is fine if you live in MetroWest, but a haul if you live in or around downtown (Mills 50/Thornton Park/Audubon Park/College Park/Winter Park/you get it). So we were thrilled to hear that Teak is opening a second location on Lake Lily in Maitland "early next year."They'll be taking over the old RanGetsu space, which is a spacious 6,100 square feet plus a large open-air patio, and serving a menu of 30 burgers and 60 craft beers. Better put your cardiologist on speed dial because there's no way to resist that OMG Burger, much less the garlic fries.The Village at Lake Lily901 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland