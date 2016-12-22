Some guy jumped off the 55 West building wearing a parachute

click to enlarge
Photo via ModernLifeDaterTwitter
What is going on at the 55 West building?
Less than a few days after a glowing window display was demanding someone "send nudes
," video footage has surfaced of an unidentified man jumping from the 22nd floor of the 55 West apartment building wearing a parachute.
The act was uploaded to Twitter by user ModernLifeDater
with the caption, "Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute. #FloridaMan".
Photo via ModernLifeDaterTwitter
As you can see in the video clip below, the man launches from a balcony, pulls the chute, and lands in the Church Street plaza. Onlookers can be heard saying "Whaaat! Oh shit, he made it!"
If you're wondering if this is illegal, the answer is yes.