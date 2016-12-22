Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Bloggytown

Some guy jumped off the 55 West building wearing a parachute

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MODERNLIFEDATERTWITTER
  • Photo via ModernLifeDaterTwitter
What is going on at the 55 West building?

Less than a few days after a glowing window display was demanding someone "send nudes," video footage has surfaced of an unidentified man jumping from the 22nd floor of the 55 West apartment building wearing a parachute.

The act was uploaded to Twitter by user ModernLifeDater with the caption, "Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute. #FloridaMan".
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MODERNLIFEDATERTWITTER
  • Photo via ModernLifeDaterTwitter
As you can see in the video clip below, the man launches from a balcony, pulls the chute, and lands in the Church Street plaza. Onlookers can be heard saying "Whaaat! Oh shit, he made it!"

If you're wondering if this is illegal, the answer is yes.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Stoked: Teak Neighborhood Grill is opening a second location in Maitland Read More

  3. Alfond Inn's Get Your Jazz On series turns the hotel into a classy winter wonderland Read More

  4. Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes" Read More

  5. In case you forgot sharks live in the water, a 14-foot great white was spotted near Port Canaveral yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation