Weatherman JokeTracker: WFTV's Brian Shields made a meme

That's B-Shields on the far left.

If you haven't been following WFTV's weatherman Brian Shields on Instagram , you're missing a collage of homemade memes, behind the-scenes shenanigans, and, of course, hot takes about Florida's weather.This week, Shields unleashed a high-pressure Florida meme...As you can see, the joke has statewide appeal, and will remain relevant through the holiday season. Regarding the meme, Shields commented "It ain't gonna be white...that's for sure!" Of course, this joke pattern is something we can expect every few months. Here it is again, but from 9 weeks ago ...Overall, some pretty solid stuff from Shields. But for now, we're predicting an 80 percent chance of a new variation of the same joke later this spring.