Weatherman JokeTracker: WFTV's Brian Shields made a meme

Welcome to the Orlando Weekly Weatherman Joke Tracker™, Central Florida's most dedicated, trusted and accurate source for local TV weatherman knee slappers.
That's B-Shields on the far left.
This week's forecast: Mildly funny.
If you haven't been following WFTV's weatherman Brian Shields on Instagram
, you're missing a collage of homemade memes, behind the-scenes shenanigans, and, of course, hot takes about Florida's weather.
This week, Shields unleashed a high-pressure Florida meme...
As you can see, the joke has statewide appeal, and will remain relevant through the holiday season. Regarding the meme, Shields commented "
It ain't gonna be white...that's for sure!" Of course, this joke pattern is something we can expect every few months. Here it is again, but from 9 weeks ago ...
Overall, some pretty solid stuff from Shields. But for now, we're predicting an 80 percent chance of a new variation of the same joke later this spring.