Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Bloggytown

Weatherman JokeTracker: WFTV's Brian Shields made a meme

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge That's B-Shields on the far left. - PHOTO VIA BRIANSHIELDSWFTV/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via brianshieldswftv/Instagram
  • That's B-Shields on the far left.
Welcome to the Orlando Weekly Weatherman Joke Tracker™, Central Florida's most dedicated, trusted and accurate source for local TV weatherman knee slappers.

This week's forecast: Mildly funny.

If you haven't been following WFTV's weatherman Brian Shields on Instagram, you're missing a collage of homemade memes, behind the-scenes shenanigans, and, of course, hot takes about Florida's weather.

This week, Shields unleashed a high-pressure Florida meme...

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BRIANSHIELDSWFTV/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via brianshieldswftv/Instagram
As you can see, the joke has statewide appeal, and will remain relevant through the holiday season. Regarding the meme, Shields commented "It ain't gonna be white...that's for sure!" Of course, this joke pattern is something we can expect every few months. Here it is again, but from 9 weeks ago ...
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BRIANSHIELDSWFTV/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via brianshieldswftv/Instagram
Overall, some pretty solid stuff from Shields. But for now, we're predicting an 80 percent chance of a new variation of the same joke later this spring.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Some guy jumped off the 55 West building wearing a parachute Read More

  2. Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes" Read More

  3. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  4. Alfond Inn's Get Your Jazz On series turns the hotel into a classy winter wonderland Read More

  5. In case you forgot sharks live in the water, a 14-foot great white was spotted near Port Canaveral yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation