Thursday, December 22, 2016

The Heard

Local MC Niko Is hosts a Not So Ugly Sweater Party tonight

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:47 PM

  • Photo via Niko Is/Facebook
Local MC and thrower of impromptu and unconventional parties Niko Is is set to throw a combination ugly sweater party/drum circle/bonfire this Friday night in conjunction with Mood the Party and Colours of Culture. Musical assistance will be provided by Thanks Joey and Big Zay.

Can Niko Is rescue the somewhat threadbare ugly sweater conceit? Take advantage of one of the few chilly(ish) evenings we've had this year and find out.

One Circle goes down at True Serenity tomorrow night at 9 p.m. Cover is $5, but if you are brave enough to wear an ugly sweater, you get in for $3.

