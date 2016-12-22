Local MC Niko Is hosts a Not So Ugly Sweater Party tonight

Local MC and thrower of impromptu and unconventional parties Niko Is is set to throw a combination ugly sweater party/drum circle/bonfire this Friday night in conjunction with Mood the Party and Colours of Culture. Musical assistance will be provided by Thanks Joey and Big Zay.
Can Niko Is rescue the somewhat threadbare ugly sweater conceit? Take advantage of one of the few chilly(ish) evenings we've had this year and find out.
One Circle goes down at True Serenity tomorrow night at 9 p.m. Cover is $5, but if you are brave enough to wear an ugly sweater, you get in for $3.