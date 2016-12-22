Alfond Inn's Get Your Jazz On series turns the hotel into a classy winter wonderland

click to enlarge
These monthly Alfond Inn affairs are already pretty jolly – unlimited roast pig, cocktails and live jazz will do that, not to mention complimentary valet parking in Winter Park – but December’s edition sounds especially ho-ho-homey. In addition to the usual roasted meats from the caja box (and some vegetarian selections), and the unlimited wine, beer, spirits and cigars, there’ll be spiked hot apple cider, Christmas tunes, even a snow machine. The Dana Kamide Quartet plays under the stars as you rest easy in the knowledge that your ticket price helps fund the Alfond Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to Rollins College students. We all enjoy a Christmas song and a cup of wassail at the end of the year, even those of us who are able to enjoy them outdoors in December.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 | Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park | 407-326-2623 | thealfondinn.com
| $45-$50