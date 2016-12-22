17 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Meka Nism/Facebook
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bothering Dennis
7 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Moloko Plus: Sh4pes, Christian Kady, Void Machine, Pressurewave
7:30 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Friday, Dec. 16
Craow, Temperament, DJ NM
9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
James Brown Holiday Jam
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oak Hill Drifters
9 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Luke Wagner
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Meka Nism Holiday Drive
6 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Monday, Dec. 19
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Henry Black
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Memento Mori
10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.
Whiskey Faithful, Will Brack, Bear Princess, Sticky Steve & the Convicts
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.