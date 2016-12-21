Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Bloggytown

This very cute and tiny horse in Clermont needs your assistance

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DREAMCATCHER RANCH
  • Photo via DreamCatcher Ranch
An extremely cute and tiny horse in Clermont, Florida, is recovering after a costly surgery, and is in need of your help covering some of the medical costs.

According to the DreamCatcher Horse Ranch, the 10-month-old horse, named Pegasus, was rescued from the kill pen at a mere 2 weeks old.  

Pegasus went into surgery December 20, to clear an impaction caused by gas and is currently stable and should be home by Christmas. 

However, the medical bills are expected to be pretty brutal. As of now, DreamCatcher Ranch's GoFundMe has raised $2,300 of their $6,000 goal.

DreamCatcher Horse Ranch is 501c3 non profit, so all donations are tax deductible!

Go help that lil' horse.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DREAMCATCHER RANCH
  • Photo via DreamCatcher Ranch

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In case you forgot sharks live in the water, a 14-foot great white was spotted near Port Canaveral yesterday Read More

  2. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  3. J.K. Rowling pays tribute to Pulse victims in new 'Harry Potter' comic Read More

  4. Orlando gun reform activists call on FedEx to end discounts for NRA members Read More

  5. Christina Grimmie's family sues Plaza Live, entertainment group AEG over singer's death Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation