This very cute and tiny horse in Clermont needs your assistance

click to enlarge
Photo via DreamCatcher Ranch
An extremely cute and tiny horse in Clermont, Florida, is recovering after a costly surgery, and is in need of your help covering some of the medical costs.
According to the DreamCatcher Horse Ranch
, the 10-month-old horse, named Pegasus, was rescued from the kill pen at a mere 2 weeks old.
Pegasus went into surgery December 20, to clear an impaction caused by gas and is currently stable and should be home by Christmas.
However, the medical bills are expected to be pretty brutal. As of now, DreamCatcher Ranch's GoFundMe
has raised $2,300 of their $6,000 goal.
DreamCatcher Horse Ranch is 501c3 non profit, so all donations are tax deductible!
Go help that lil' horse.
Photo via DreamCatcher Ranch