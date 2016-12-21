Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Palm Beach County wants reimbursement for guarding Trump while he was on vacation

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Palm Beach County wants a $248,000 reimbursement from the federal government for the cost of protecting President-elect Donald Trump while he vacationed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Palm Beach Post reports the county sent a letter to its congressional delegation asking for money back after it spent taxpayer dollars for Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies to escort Trump's motorcade and guard his home during a five-day Thanksgiving visit. The county also incurred costs from providing Trump with a staffed vehicle with fire-rescue employees.

"The U.S. Secret Service provides personal protection for American presidents and their family members," The Post reports. "But local governments are frequently called on to block streets, escort the presidential motorcade and have emergency service vehicles on stand-by."

Trump will be staying at Mar-a-Lago for 10 days during this holiday season, according to the Post. New York City, like Palm Beach County, has also asked for a federal government for providing security to Trump at Trump Tower.

