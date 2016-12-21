Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Orlando City will kickoff 2017 season at home in new stadium
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:18 PM
The 2017 Major League Soccer openers were released this morning and it looks like the Lions will be playing in front of a home crowd in their new 25,500 seat stadium.
Orlando City will take on New York City FC on March 5, at 5 p.m.
The full MLS schedules are expected to be released in January.
This will be the 7th time the Lions have faced off with NYCFC. Orlando City leads the matchup 3-1-2.
