Orlando City will kickoff 2017 season at home in new stadium

The 2017 Major League Soccer openers were released this morning and it looks like the Lions will be playing in front of a home crowd in their new 25,500 seat stadium.Orlando City will take on New York City FC on March 5, at 5 p.m.The full MLS schedules are expected to be released in January.This will be the 7th time the Lions have faced off with NYCFC. Orlando City leads the matchup 3-1-2.