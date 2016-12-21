Man takes his sweet time robbing Orlando Metro PCS store

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a very chill suspect who casually robbed an Orlando area Metro PCS store on Monday, December 19.As you can see in the security footage above, the suspect takes his sweet sweet time robbing this store, which islocated at 4783 Raleigh Street.OPD says the the suspect is a black male in his early 20's, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black sneakers and a red bandanna over his face.