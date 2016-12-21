Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Man takes his sweet time robbing Orlando Metro PCS store

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:07 PM

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a very chill suspect who casually robbed an Orlando area Metro PCS store on Monday, December 19.

As you can see in the security footage above, the suspect takes his sweet sweet time robbing this store, which is located at 4783 Raleigh Street. 

OPD says the the suspect is a black male in his early 20's, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black sneakers and a red bandanna over his face.

If you have any info regarding this robbery, please call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.


