Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Florida woman gets to keep her ATV-riding pet gator 'Rambo'

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:56 PM

PHOTO VIA KUTV NEWS/TWITTER
  • Photo via KUTV News/Twitter
After a lengthy battle with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a Florida woman gets to keep her pet alligator Rambo, who happens to wear sunglasses and ride ATVs.

Lakeland resident Mary Thorn rescued her little friend more than a decade ago, but a recent change in state regulations requiring alligators to have at least 2.5 acres of land, caused the FWC to step in.

According to WFTS, Thorn now gets to keep Rambo, so long as he doesn't make any more public appearances. In the past, the alligator, who's is potty trained and typically wears human clothes, has been used for educational purposes in Lakeland area classrooms.
