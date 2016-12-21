Dickens by Candlelight's telling of 'A Christmas Tale' is exactly how Charles Dickens intended

click to enlarge

Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol to make the public pay attention when he said, "Hey! Quit being jerks to the less fortunate!" He knew that conveying a serious message called for shiny packaging, and there's nothing more sparkly than Christmas (source: childhood). Perhaps Hillary's greatest weakness was her inability to make the entirety of her campaign Christmas-themed – but we digress. The glitter is toned down for Dickens by Candlelight, a retelling of the classic Yuletide tale using only three actors weaving through tables full of audience members squinting at the action by candlelight, just as Dickens intended. The unique casting and staging intrigue us, but we're really curious about how much of a fire hazard this may be. This may just be our inner Scrooge coming out, but old-timey costumes are notoriously cumbersome and the combination of low lighting, constant movement and British accents makes us wonder if this morality tale is up to code. Luckily the show has a 20-year run under its belt so we can probably enjoy the production's tea and cookies safely while Ebenezer finds himself.

Wednesday-Friday, 21-23, 7:30 p.m. | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | 407-222-7669 |dickensbycandlelight.com | $40