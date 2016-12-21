The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The Heard

Christina Grimmie's family sues Plaza Live, entertainment group AEG over singer's death

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:34 AM

IMAGE VIA CHRISTINAGRIMMIE.COM
  • Image via christinagrimmie.com
The family of singer Christina Grimmie, who was shot dead on June 10 after a performance in Orlando, has filed a lawsuit against AEG Live and The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns The Plaza Live.

According to Billboard, the lawsuit was filed December 20 in a Florida court, and states that the defendants "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue."

The lawsuit claims that only "superficial bag checks" were performed.

Kevin Loibl, the man who shot and killed Grimmie on June 10, at The Plaza Live, passed through security carrying two 9mm Glock handguns, two magazines and a hunting knife.

Loibl took his own life after shooting Grimmie three times.

Grimmie's family is requesting the recovery of lost revenue, and damages for their mental pain and suffering, reports Billboard.

So far, no dates have been set for the hearings.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In case you forgot sharks live in the water, a 14-foot great white was spotted near Port Canaveral yesterday Read More

  2. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  3. J.K. Rowling pays tribute to Pulse victims in new 'Harry Potter' comic Read More

  4. Orlando gun reform activists call on FedEx to end discounts for NRA members Read More

  5. Orlando City will kickoff 2017 season at home in new stadium Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation