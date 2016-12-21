Christina Grimmie's family sues Plaza Live, entertainment group AEG over singer's death

-
Image via christinagrimmie.com
The family of singer Christina Grimmie, who was shot dead on June 10 after a performance in Orlando, has filed a lawsuit against AEG Live and The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns The Plaza Live.
According to Billboard
, the lawsuit was filed December 20 in a Florida court, and states that the defendants "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue."
The lawsuit claims that only "superficial bag checks" were performed.
Kevin Loibl, the man who shot and killed Grimmie on June 10, at The Plaza Live, passed through security carrying two 9mm Glock handguns, two magazines and a hunting knife.
Loibl took his own life after shooting Grimmie three times.
Grimmie's family is requesting the recovery of lost revenue, and damages for their mental pain and suffering, reports Billboard.
So far, no dates have been set for the hearings.