Why Florida is Loud Fest needs to be a recurring thing

What a week it’s been for Orlando musicianFirst, the guy helps launchthe ambitious new collaborative audiovisual art series byandwith an evocative performance of his solo drone vehicleThen, only 48 hours later, he debuts his own behemoth baby, the(Dec 16-18, Uncle Lou’s and Will’s Pub).The festival – the biggest, most notable heavy-music congress in a long time – is a fiercely DIY affair that’s proof of thein the underground. Its focus is on Florida acts, which is a deep enough pool when it comes to metal and punk. But its reach radiated beyond. The apex night right in the middle the festival (Dec. 17, Will’s Pub), for example, summoned a notable national name like Nashville’swho’ve forged alliances through their frequent tours through here, and the homecoming of beloved, formerly local hardcore crewI arrived in time to catch only the tail end of the set by St. Pete’sbut the damage and infatuation is likely permanent. It doesn’t require a half-hour to absorb, process and appreciate alike this. It’s one of the most overwhelming detonations of sludge and doom around, and I will not be late for their next Orlando stop.Collectively,brought some impressive torque and velocity to a bill heavy on the heavy. Individually, it was nice seeing the faces of these Orlando expats around the bar again.And Miami duoreminded again that they own some of the most distilled and monolithic sludge in the game right now.Hopefully, the clearthat permeated the proceedings and the crowds like the one that packed out Will’s Pub will impel the Florida is Loud Fest to be abecause there hasn’t been a concentration of talent as big, heavy and good as this here in years. Good vibes, maximum tonnage, unholy volume.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////