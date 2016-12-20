Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan joins Olympique Lyonnais in France

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
Orlando Pride's forward Alex Morgan is leaving the team temporarily to play the first half of 2017 with the French team Olympique Lyonnais during the European season.

Morgan, who is also the star forward for the U.S. Women’s National Team, will return to the Pride in May to finish out the National Women's Soccer League season, according to a statement released by the team. Morgan and several teammates on the national team are currently negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that expires on Dec. 31.

"My decision to play for Lyon was not an easy one, but it is an important step in my evolution as a player," Morgan says in a statement. "I want to thank the Pride and our incredible fans and community for their continued support. I look forward to returning home this summer as a better player and leader to join my teammates at our new stadium as we compete for a NWSL Championship."

In a longer piece for The Players' Tribune, Morgan writes that she the change will push her game to another level.

"I want to be the best player in the United States...the best player in the world," she writes. "So, as much as I love living and training and playing in Orlando, I’ve decided to take a huge risk and bet on myself."

Phil Rawlins, Orlando City Soccer Club president, says the club is "obviously disappointed" that Morgan will miss the beginning of the season with Pride, but understand her wishes and look forward to her rejoining the team.

"This in no way affects our plans or commitment to growing Orlando Pride and we will continue providing the team the best available players, training resources and staff to become a championship contender in the NWSL and a leader in women’s professional soccer," he says in a statement.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. J.K. Rowling pays tribute to Pulse victims in new 'Harry Potter' comic Read More

  3. This standing-room only section at Orlando City's new stadium will be insane Read More

  4. Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes" Read More

  5. Pulse families sue Facebook, Twitter and Google Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation