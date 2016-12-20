The Gist

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

J.K. Rowling pays tribute to Pulse victims in new 'Harry Potter' comic

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling teamed up with legendary comic artist Jim Lee for an entry in the upcoming book Love is Love, a 144-page anthology dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on June 12.

For her entry, Rowling lent the use of her popular characters Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Dumbledore, as well as the the quote, "Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open."

The heartwarming quote is from Dumbeldore, a character Rowling has said is gay, in the book Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire.

Love is Love, created by comic book author and screenwriter Marc Andreyko, also includes pages from documentarian Morgan Spurlock, the actor Matt Bomer, comedians Patton Oswalt and Taran Killam, and others, reports The New York Times.

The book, which will go for $9,99 and benefit Equality Florida, a fund setup to assist the victims and families of the Pulse shooting.

Love is Love will be available Dec. 28.

