Tuesday, December 20, 2016
In case you forgot sharks live in the water, a 14-foot great white was spotted near Port Canaveral yesterday
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:24 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Canaveral Princess Deep Sea Fishing/Facebook
Did you know that sharks live in the water? It's true. They're always there. All the time.
But in case you forgot this important ocean fact, a 14-foot great white shark was spotted near Port Canaveral yesterday.
According to WFTV
, Captain Craig Shaffer of Canaveral Princess Deep Sea Fishing, hooked this beast while bottom fishing about 100 ft down.
The shark broke the line before the captain and crew could land it.
So remember, Florida is almost entirely surrounded by water, the same water that sharks call home. Never forget this.
