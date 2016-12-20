The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The Gist

Disney retailers agree to stop using on-call shift scheduling

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA AJUSAIMPORTADOS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via ajusaimportados/Instagram
Disney, along with six other major retailers, agreed to stop the use of on-call scheduling, a terrible practice that requires employees to call their employer everyday to find out if they are scheduled.

Following an inquiry from multiple state attorneys, a few major chains say they're walking away from on-call scheduling.

From the Washington Post:
The New York attorney general’s office said Monday that Aeropostale, Disney, PacSun, Zumiez and Carter’s have each ceased using this type of scheduling at their stores after discussions related to the probe — a move that benefits some 50,000 employees.

"On-call shifts are not a business necessity and should be a thing of the past. People should not have to keep the day open, arrange for child care, and give up other opportunities without being compensated for their time," said Eric T. Schneiderman, the New York attorney general, in a statement to the Post. "I am pleased that these companies have stepped up to the plate and agreed to stop using this unfair method of scheduling."

On-call scheduling allows companies to keep their payroll numbers relatively low, while still maintaining available staff in case it gets busy. It also royally screws over the employee, because not only is this person out of work if they aren't scheduled that day, but they couldn't have worked anywhere else because they were "on-call."

Basically, unpredictable schedules make it impossible to earn a steady paycheck and make it almost impossible to plan for anything else in your life, like school or childcare.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes" Read More

  3. J.K. Rowling pays tribute to Pulse victims in new 'Harry Potter' comic Read More

  4. Pulse families sue Facebook, Twitter and Google Read More

  5. Orlando man knows a thing or two about exterior illumination Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation