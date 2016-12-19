Monday, December 19, 2016
Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes"
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:10 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via squeefactor/Reddit
Like a bright and shining star for all of Orlando to see, a glowing window display in the 55 West building is asking that we please "Send Nudes."
Nestled between festive holiday lights, and clearly visible from I-4, the apartment's window display was photographed last weekend and uploaded to Reddit.
No word on whether or not they've received nudes, but if a stocking filled with dick pics is what this person is after, may their holiday requests be fulfilled.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via squeefactor/Reddit
Tags: 55 West, Send Nudes, Image