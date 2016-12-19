Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 19, 2016

Bloggytown

Someone in the 55 West building would like you to "Send Nudes"

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SQUEEFACTOR/REDDIT
  • Photo via squeefactor/Reddit
Like a bright and shining star for all of Orlando to see, a glowing window display in the 55 West building is asking that we please "Send Nudes."

Nestled between festive holiday lights, and clearly visible from I-4, the apartment's window display was photographed last weekend and uploaded to Reddit.

No word on whether or not they've received nudes, but if a stocking filled with dick pics is what this person is after, may their holiday requests be fulfilled. 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SQUEEFACTOR/REDDIT
  • Photo via squeefactor/Reddit

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Orlando man knows a thing or two about exterior illumination Read More

  3. Florida's 29 electors ready to cast votes for Trump today Read More

  4. 19 Orlando restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both Read More

  5. Trump gloats about presidential win in Orlando, where he lost Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation