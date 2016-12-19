Orlando man knows a thing or two about exterior illumination

If you come across local resident Adam Laprada's Christmas lights display, it will be painfully obvious this guy knows a thing or two about exterior illumination.
His impressive 15 minute musical light display, called Laprada Lights
, is synchronized with familiar Christmas jams like "Jingle Bell Rock," and holiday-prog from Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The show runs every night (with an 8 minute gap between shows) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., till January 3. You can even listen to the music by tuning your car radio to 91.7 FM.
Laprada says he's been working on this project since last January and hopes to build on it in the following years.
Laprada Lights are located in the neighborhood directly behind SeaWorld, at 5672 Minute Man Ct.