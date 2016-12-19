The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 19, 2016

The Gist

Orlando man knows a thing or two about exterior illumination

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:07 AM

If you come across local resident Adam Laprada's Christmas lights display, it will be painfully obvious this guy knows a thing or two about exterior illumination.

His impressive 15 minute musical light display, called Laprada Lights, is synchronized with familiar Christmas jams like "Jingle Bell Rock," and holiday-prog from Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The show runs every night (with an 8 minute gap between shows) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., till January 3. You can even listen to the music by tuning your car radio to 91.7 FM.

Laprada says he's been working on this project since last January and hopes to build on it in the following years.

Laprada Lights are located in the neighborhood directly behind SeaWorld,  at 5672 Minute Man Ct. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Annual passholders will finally get their own entrance line at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Trump gloats about presidential win in Orlando, where he lost Read More

  3. 19 Orlando restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both Read More

  4. New McDonalds delivery service coming to Orlando in January Read More

  5. Florida man breaks into neighbor's home to pet their cat Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation