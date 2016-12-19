K Restaurant will stop serving lunch in 2017 – sorry, $5 burger fans

click image
At the beginning of 2017, K Restaurant Wine Bar will cease lunch service. This may come as a blow to fans of the casual but refined menu
(and to those diehard $5 Burger Wednesday loyalists), but chef-owner Kevin Fonzo says the change in hours will allow him to focus on "kicking up" happy hour specials as well as adding Sunday night supper service.
"This will allow me more time to pursue my foundation (and some new things I'm creating with that) and assist more at the new Emeril Lagasse Kitchen House and Culinary Garden," Fonzo says.
We covered Fonzo's Edible Schoolyard work in our 2014 edition of BITE magazine
, in which he discussed how they try to bring the garden and the kitchen into the school classroom. "It’s important for our youth to understand nutrition, take the mystery out of cooking, know how to eat right and learn where the food on their plates comes from," Fonzo said then. The Emeril Lagasse Kitchen House aims to take that program to the next level with a dedicated building and more
.
And there's a silver lining for the burger fans, too – Fonzo plans to move the uber-popular truffle burger onto his new dinner menu.