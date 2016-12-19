Florida's 29 electors ready to cast votes for Trump today

click to enlarge
Florida's 29 members of the Electoral College will be meeting Monday afternoon in Tallahassee to cast their votes for Donald Trump to become the nation's next president.
The Miami Herald
reports Florida law requires electors, which are selected by the state GOP and approved by Gov. Rick Scott, to vote for the presidential candidate chosen by their party. Trump beat his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in the Sunshine State by a margin of 49 percent to 47.8 precent.
The electors
include Attorney General Pam Bondi; Florida Senate President Joe Negron; state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, chairman of the state Republican Party; and Susie Wiles and Joe Gruters, co-chairs of Trump's Florida campaign.
The Associated Press
reports electors "have been deluged with emails, letters and phone calls from people hoping to convince electors not to cast their vote for Trump, but their pleas aren't swaying them." Elector Nick DiCeglie, chairman of the Pinellas County Republican Party, recently posted a photo on social media of his mailbox packed with letters asking him not to vote for Trump.
Florida's electoral members will be meeting at 2 p.m. on Monday in the state Capitol to vote. Across the county, 538 electors will be meeting in their respective states today to cast the final vote of the 2016 presidential election.