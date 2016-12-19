Tip Jar

Monday, December 19, 2016

Cheers for Charity holiday happy hour at DoveCote will benefit IDignity

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:39 PM


At this time of the year, when so many festive gatherings pop up, it's important to share with those in need. One of many charitably oriented parties is tomorrow's Cheers for Charity Happy Hour at DoveCote to benefit IDignity, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people obtain proper government identification.

Stories like this one, about Orlando citizen Bruce Shawen being forced to drop out of the City Council race because he had no fixed address (“I was unable to qualify as a candidate for the Orlando City Commissioner ballot due to the fact that I do not rent, lease or own property in the city of Orlando and am not therefore considered to be a resident or citizen thereof. I believe Orwell called it being an ‘un-person,’” he wrote) make clear how important government documentation has become to daily life, if tightening voter restrictions around the country hadn't already made that clear.

IDignity Orlando hosts monthly events where governmental partners and volunteers assist those in need of a Florida birth certificate, Florida ID or license renewal, or a Social Security card. These documents give them the freedom to apply for work or school, gain access to shelters, seek help from social service programs, open a bank account or cash a check, secure permanent housing, or overcome obstacles to being self-sufficient.

Tomorrow night from 5-7 p.m., the Cheers for Charity Happy Hour will feature specialty cocktails and holiday soups, with 100 percent of cocktail sales benefiting IDignity. Special holiday cocktails for the evening include the Mountaineer (whiskey, amaro, allspice, maple, lemon) and the Blitzen Spritzer (gin, green apple, elderflower, fresh cranberry, lime, champagne). Tipping back a couple feels even better when you know you're doing good by having fun.

Cheers for Charity happy hour

5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20
DoveCote, 300 N. Orange Ave.
dovecoteorlando.com
idignity.org

