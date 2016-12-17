Time Waste Management and TMD debut fascinating audiovisual series Counterbalance in a church

click to enlarge Liv Jonse

Art guerrillasand left-field dance cabal– two of the most idealistic and forward groups in the city right now – have pooled their energy and vision to launch(Dec. 15, Audubon Park Covenant Church), a series that mergesandin alternative settings.Officially setting the sail wasa drone project by Glenn Ritchey of local noise-metal bandHis grim set unfurled with elemental patience, like a soundtrack that suddenly makes you feel the mass tectonic creep happening beneath your feet. It was a slow rise that began in the primordial ooze, emerged into a prehistoric mammoth plod and then voyaged out into aCapping the night wasa project bybrain Bryce Linde. Unlike his main gig, this is an even more abstract concept whose experimental DNA is woven with the strains of ambient music and found sound. It’s capricious, suspended in wonder and would definitely be right at home onBut with all due respect to ambient music, there’s a reason it’s called such. That’s why it was a critical stroke by the event conceivers to include ain the proceedings. These kinds of sounds allow visuals to be not just a backdrop but an integrated and activating force like it was with the work of Orlando film artistHer video projections – spanning the entire chancel wall – were the only light in the otherwise unlit space. It waswhose undulations gave optical life to the sonic movements happening.Besides these active human forces, however, there was one other key element at play: the setting. In this case, it was aand it proved a defining factor. Alive with an underground pulse, under the nighttime spell of art like this, it exuded eEverything culminated, effectively and transportingly. Although not religious per se, this event was very much ceremony.Though many didn’t arrive until the second act (you can take the kids out of the scene but you can’t take the scene out of the kids), the turnout ended up very respectable, filling up the church about halfway. It’s always great to see people trying to present interesting things, but that’s only half the formula for sustainability. So it’s just as invigorating and meaningful to see afor it like there was on this night.With such a compelling premiere, this multi-disciplinary affair is a series worth watching. It’s the most ambitious musical art campaign to contend in a long time. This isthat’s beyond the garage. If Time Waste Management and TMD can make it a thing, Orlando will have a very fresh new horizon.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////